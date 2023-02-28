DOT IG Is Investigating Buttigieg’s Constant Use of Private Jets

The Department of Transportation’s inspector general is auditing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s frequent use of private jets. This is the man who wants us all on bikes.

In 2019, he said we were just a few years from the “point of no return.” Such irony.

.@PeteButtigieg in Indianola, Iowa: “The sun’s going to be coming up in a climate that is just a few years away from the point of no return, and our lives depend on doing something about that.” pic.twitter.com/bzI8wPYrpw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2019

Flight records reviewed were found to align with Buttigieg’s internal calendar, which was obtained by the watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT) at the time.

APT (Americans for Public Trust) executive director Caitlin Sutherland said, “After [APT] helped determine Secretary Buttigieg’s excessive use of taxpayer-funded government jets, we are pleased to see that his air travel is now under investigation.”

“Everyday Americans have faced unprecedented flight cancelations and disruptions, but Buttigieg has continued to fly private, even on a Coast Guard plane and even when commercial options were readily available.”

Mr. Buttigieg has been videotaped getting out of a van a few blocks from work to get on a bike for a photo-op. Yes, he’s a hypocrite, but it’s a badge of honor for him.

Mayor Pete flew private 18 times when commercial flights were available. Who knows what destruction this wreaked on the climate?

The DOT Inspector General Is Investigating Pete Buttigieg’s Extensive Private Jet Travel pic.twitter.com/SwSPdFybE1 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 28, 2023

Mr. Buttigieg claims he is happy this is under review.

Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest. Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency’s aircraft, it’s usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayer money. https://t.co/wUtBtjx9CT — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 27, 2023

