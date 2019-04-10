EPIC Fiery Exchange! Max tries to keep Mnuchin for an all-day beating

Maxine Waters, Democrat superstar, and all-around dummkopf has been named year after year as one of the most corrupt members of Congress by the left-wing watchdog, CREW, an organization funded in part by George Soros. Some would say she is the most corrupt.

Given that background, Nancy Pelosi, in her wisdom, made her the Chair of the powerful financial services committee that hands out the taxpayers’ money.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asked Waters if he could finally leave the hearing after testifying before the committee all day.

Mnuchin works, unlike many of the blabbermouths in Congress and he had a pre-scheduled meeting with a senior official from Bahrain waiting for him at the White House. The two were to discuss national security issues and sanctions.

“I’ve just been advised that I’m under no obligation to stay. I’m here voluntarily. I will leave at 5:30, which is going to make me already 20 minutes late. So I’m happy to listen for another 10 minutes and then I will be leaving.”

“If you wish to keep me here so that I don’t have my important meeting and continue to grill me, then I will cancel my meeting and I will not be back here. I will be very clear if that’s the way you’d like to have this relationship.”

The dumb bunny Waters asked if he was afraid of being fired if he released Trump’s tax returns. He said, smiling, “I’m not afraid of being fired at all.” Doesn’t Maxine know he’s worth $300 million dollars and he is a self-made millionaire? He took this job to serve the nation.

During the financial crisis of 2008, she used her position to push Treasury officials into meeting with OneUnited Bank and bailing them out. She failed to mention that her husband held stock in the bank. The bank went under and should never have been bailed out.

Congress’ ethics investigation led nowhere which is where almost all of them end up. It took three years and cost $1.3 million in taxpayer dollars to do nothing. This could be one of the reasons that Congress has a 10% approval rating.

She got away with it, allegedly due to the lack of sufficient evidence, but Mikael Moore, her chief of staff, was charged with three ethics violations and his severe punishment was a letter in his file.

Moore is Water’s grandson, but don’t worry, the Ethics Committee has recommended changes to House nepotism rules that will bar lawmakers from hiring their grandchildren. Don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen though.

Now that she has been “cleared,” she has taken Barney Frank’s old job as the new Ranking Member on the House Financial Services Committee and it puts her in charge of banking and more.

She funnels money to her daughter in a sleazy way also, but that’s another story.