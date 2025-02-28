Epstein File Debacle for Thursday

As Attorney General Pam Bondi was pushing to release 200 pages of the Epstein file, she and Kash Patel were shocked to learn that the New York FBI field office employees were secretly holding thousands of pages of files.

People have warned that the FBI was destroying data over the past few days. We don’t know what they destroyed.

The full and complete files will be in Patel’s office tomorrow, including records, documents, video and audio recordings, and materials related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his clients.

Patel will then have 14 days to present a comprehensive report of his findings and personnel recommendations.

AG Bondi demands an immediate investigation as to why her orders were not immediately followed.

What has been released in the Epstein files so far is already public.

The left claims it’s Trumpsters hiding the information.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email