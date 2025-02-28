Leftist Judge Blocks Mass Firings Across Agencies

A San Francisco federal judge, US District Judge William Allsup, ordered the Office of Personnel Management to inform certain federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, that it had no authority to order the firings or probationary employees.

Alsup handed down the order on a temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit by five labor unions and five nonprofits. The lawsuit was filed by the coalition last week.

The five labor unions of five nonprofits are among multiple lawsuits challenging everything the administration does.

They judge shop. You are going to find the right judge in San Francisco if you are leftist lawyers.

The government responded that OPM did not direct the firings but asked agencies to review and determine whether the employees on probation were fit for continued employment.

They also say probationary employees are not guaranteed employment. Only the highest-performing mission-critical employees should be hired.

About 200,000 probationary workers have less than a year on the job across federal agencies, about 15,000 are employed in California. All unions want to do is grow the size of government.

In January alone, the Biden regime had hired 38,000 government employees. The number of people the president is firing is nothing compared to what Joe Biden has hired. Democrats have created a fake narrative around the firings.

