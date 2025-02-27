FBI Obstructing Crooks Probe, Possible Criminal Network Involved

Personnel within the FBI have been obstructing an investigation into the actions and potential “accomplices” of Thomas Crooks, the would-be Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A veteran private investigator from Erie, Penn., who was hired shortly after the fateful July 13 event at Butler Farm to look into Crooks by a private client, told The Post he believes a “criminal network” was operating with him at the time of the assassination attempt, is still in existence and still wants to kill President Trump.

Doug Hagmann, whose team of six other investigators have been working the case for months and have interviewed more than 100 people, said they also conducted extensive geofencing analysis of cell phones and tablets not belonging to Crooks that were found with him at his home, at the rifle range where he took target practice, at the rally and at Bethel Park High School where he graduated in 2022.

“We don’t think he acted alone,” Hagmann told The Post. “This took a lot of coordination. In my view, Crooks was handled by more than one individual and he was used for this [assassination attempt]. And I wouldn’t preclude the possibility that there were people at the rally itself helping him.”

Who is the FBI protecting? Themselves?

Summary of the Crooks Affair

The Secret Service and FBI have covered up all information about Thomas Crooks since July 13th. His parents hide in their three-bedroom home, never saying a word.

Crooks had a scope and wandered around with it for hours. He flew a drone at 4 pm, but the Secret Service didn’t. Crooks was sighted at 4:26 strolling. He was visible on the roof, crawling, and running. People on the ground screamed for help. Crooks got seven to nine shots off before he was taken out [not sure of the number of shots].

Agents spotted Crooks on the roof and did nothing. Communications with the Pennsylvania snipers did not exist, and they did not have a briefing.

Rep. Crane heard Crooks’ home was cleansed before the shooting. The FBI cleaned up all the evidence on the roof by July 14.

The Secret Service Director lied about why the FBI wasn’t in the right place. The building within line-of-sight was not protected.

Crooks allegedly had three overseas accounts and the FBI wants us to believe they can’t crack the code.

This is an ABC News timeline from July 17th:

The timeline was briefed as follows:

5:10 Crooks was first identified as a person of interest

5:30 Crooks was spotted with a rangefinder

5:52 Crooks was spotted on the roof by the Secret Service

6:02 Trump takes the stage

6:12 Crooks fires first shots

They let Trump take the stage knowing a suspicious character was on the roof.

This is a rough timeline and some of the information might have been update.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email