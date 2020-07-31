Epstein Files, 5-Minute Read

This is the testimony of one victim. Everyone is entitled to due process and a fair trial. There are many redactions and some cherry-picking.

The documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein are unsealed and noted by Reuters. The documents are linked below.

The materials covered by Judge Preska’s July 23 order included flight logs from Epstein’s private jets, and police reports from Palm Beach, Florida, where Epstein had a home, among other documents.

It’s noted that the source of Maxwell’s wealth is also under scrutiny. Large sums of her funds are unexplained.

The documents also reveal the Mueller and then Comey FBI knew about these crimes for years and held evidence at the bureau.

The FBI even had copies of the infamous Prince Andrew photo with the then-17-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell victim.

QUICK SUMMARY

Jane Doe#3 said she was trafficked as a minor to politically-connected, influential people and it was international in scope. She was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, Alan Dershowitz, Jean Luc Brunei, Ghislaine Maxwell, and others. Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly ordered her to have sex with MIT scientist Marvin Minsky at Epstein’s complex in the US Virgin Islands.

She alleged that not only did Dershowitz abuse the minor, but he helped draft a non-prosecution agreement that gave Dershowitz immunity.

Dershowitz was mentioned 86 times. Also mentioned are Bill Richardson, George Mitchell, Glenn Dubin, Stephen Kaufman, Thomas Pritzker, and others. Numerous names are redacted.

Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and “2 young girls.”

More on Bill Clinton:

JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there?”

V: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there were 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York.”

JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton?”

V: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas.”

JS: “Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house?”

V: “Yes”

In May 2016 FOX News reported that Bill Clinton traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on his famous “Lolita Express” at least 26 times and ditched his secret service detail for at least five of the trips.

Emails show Epstein instructing Maxwell on how to deny allegations.

The FBI was in contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s minor victim back in 2014. Yet they did nothing.

Victim, Virginia Roberts asked the FBI for evidence to prosecute her civil case in April 16, 2014.

The FBI knew, they always knew.

The DOJ let free Epstein’s co-conspirator’s in the FL case. This included Maxwell and Sarah Kellen. This is the abuse alleged in that case:

The FBI/DOJ knew in 2008 about the case and was helped by the main DOJ, even in delaying the cases.

They knew and had not interviewed the victims.

The victim said Donald Trump never flirted with her and was never on the island. Epstein said he was a good friend of his but she never saw them together.