New most terrifying 9 words

VOSA, Voices Of Sane America

The Great Ronald Reagan once proclaimed, the most terrifying words in the English language, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

The new most terrifying words in the English language: “Congress back in session to ‘negotiate’ new relief bill.” Recall the March 23 Independent Sentinel article, Look at Pelosi’s stimulus demands that are unrelated to COV-19, highlighting the list of pure poison pills Democrats demanded.

While Americans were in agony, Pelosi first delayed help,(*) then included demands straight out of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals having NOTHING to do with the COVID crisis.

Just some examples are:

Post Office Bailout

College loan payoffs

Publish Corp pay stats (not THEIR millions in perks)

PERMANENT paid leave

Rescued companies MUST abide DNC rules

REQUIRED Early Voting (MORE time for MORE fraud)