Epstein List Is Released

The Epstein list was released, and you can find the records of the court listener on this link. This isn’t a client list.

Big names on the list included former President Bill Clinton, his estranged longtime aide Doug Band, Prince Andrew, Thomas Pritzker, and the French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who like Epstein, died while awaiting trial.

Epstein was allegedly blackmailing the prominent clients.

The documents indicate that Donald Trump was not seen on Jeffrey Epstein’s islands or homes. However, one victim said she gave him a hand job when she was 13. Law & Crime, which is not a right-wing site, has completely debunked the story in that there is no evidence. The woman had her case dismissed and then went lawyer shopping. She found a patent attorney to take her case but disappeared right before a presser with Lisa Bloom. She hasn’t been seen or heard publicly since. Law & Crime described the case as “dead.”

This list doesn’t have names, and there are a lot of documents to go through.

The lawyer who represents 70 Epstein victims said the following about Donald Trump.

As we know, Ms. Guiffre said she saw Bill Clinton on the island. A witness claimed that Bill Clinton liked them young. It’s one alleged witness. Who knows.

Techno has a thread here.

Horrible accusation:

We knew that Prince Andrew was named, but there is more.

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit in 2022 with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him and Epstein of abusing her as a teen, an accusation Andrew denied. In a court filing, his attorneys said, “Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

Also named in the documents is Sarah Kellen, a former Epstein employee whom one adult victim has accused of knowingly scheduling her flights and appointments with the financier and Maxwell.

Kellen’s spokesperson had said in a 2020 statement to CBS News that Kellen scheduled those appointments at the direction of Epstein and Maxwell and was herself “sexually” and “psychologically” abused by Epstein “for years.” The statement noted Kellen “deeply regrets that she had any part in it.”

The Hyatt Billionaire was named.


Not quite the bombshell documents I was expecting. At least not so far. I've read a lot worse about Clinton. Who were the people flying to Epsteins island?

