Former Harvard President Claudine Gay Is Oppressed

Claudine Gay issued a statement accusing her critics of racism, excusing her plagiarism with lies, and pretending her terrible performance at a congressional hearing was not an issue because she is a fighter against antisemitism. She concluded that the attacks against her were part of a conspiracy by the oppressors.

PEOPLE JUST COULDN’T ACCEPT THE BLACK WOMAN

Gay bragged about her research. She then pulled out the race card. People are getting very tired of the race card, but she’s a Marxist who wallows in DEI and the oppressor-oppressed mentality. The poor dear is only going to be a professor at Harvard, making $900,000 a year. Such suffering is endured by the oppressed Claudine Gay, who was brought up in a wealthy home and is married to a privileged white professor.

One of her comments in the NY Times:

It is not lost on me that I make an ideal canvas for projecting every anxiety about the generational and demographic changes unfolding on American campuses: a Black woman selected to lead a storied institution. Someone who views diversity as a source of institutional strength and dynamism. Someone who has advocated a modern curriculum that spans from the frontier of quantum science to the long-neglected history of Asian Americans. Someone who believes that a daughter of Haitian immigrants has something to offer to the nation’s oldest university.

The DEI curriculum she promoted is racist and communistic.

Race hustler Al Sharpton is threatening to boycott and protest against Bill Akman because he didn’t like what he had to say about Claudine Gay, as she was singlehandedly destroying the school’s reputation.

Bill Ackman offered to meet with him [a mistake]. Usually, Sharpton demands a bribe for his organization when he protests. That’s the price for getting rid of him.

I won’t be able to meet him at the protest if he comes tomorrow as I am currently out of the country. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 3, 2024

ACKMAN DIDN’T KNOW WHAT DEI REALLY WAS

Mr. Ackman was instrumental in putting himself out there and explained when he first became concerned about his alma mater, Harvard, in a post on X. He didn’t realize DEI was oppressor-oppressed [global communist] ideology. At least he knows now, and he will hopefully educate people.

DEI, because it discriminates on the basis of race, gender and many other factors, is not merely immoral, it is also illegal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2024

Claudine Gay is accused of lying, but lying would go along with the 50+ potential acts of plagiarism.

Claudine Gay is lying in the New York Times. She did not “promptly [request] corrections.” She denied the allegations, intimidated the New York Post into silence, and then corrected them only under duress. There are still dozens of uncorrected instances of plagiarism. pic.twitter.com/JFTv5eIiyU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 3, 2024

The result of replacing merit with immutable characteristics in hiring decisions – and how, precisely, does it help blacks and women to have a plagiarist “representing” them? https://t.co/mOcavs58Py — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) January 3, 2024

Related