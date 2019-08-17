Epstein’s lawyers NOT satisfied with the medical examiner’s conclusions

We thought Jeffrey Epstein’s manner of death was decided. He tied a bedsheet to a top bunk and around his neck and fell forward off the bunk with such force that he broke his hyoid bone and other bones. Epstein was that determined. Three of his lawyers say, not so fast. They do not accept the results.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner. We will have a more complete response in the coming days,” the lawyers said in a joint statement Friday evening after the chief medical examiner ruled out foul play. The three had hired a private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden to observe the autopsy.

It is “indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols, ” their statement read. Lawyers Martin G. Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller said they would conduct their own investigation, and will seek court help, as necessary, to get access to available “pivotal” MCC video of areas from around Epstein’s cell.

Epstein’s death was determined a suicide by hanging according to his official autopsy results released Friday, Aug. 16 by New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office, the NYT reports. Epstein’s lawyers on Friday said they plan to conduct their own investigation into his death and are prepared to sue the government for video footage of the area near Epstein’s jail cell during the time leading to his death, according to WaPo.

An anonymous official with the Department of Justice told the Associated Press that several individuals, including jail staff members believed to have pertinent information to the investigation, are not cooperating. The official indicated they have not yet been interviewed by the FBI, but that their lack of cooperation is a problem as investigators try to determine the full picture surrounding Epstein’s suicide.

According to that DOJ official, the FBI has been delayed and rebuffed to this point by union representatives when agents have sought to conduct interviews with some staff members.

