Eric Adams Had to Call 911 His First Day on the Job

By
M Dowling
-
0

On his first day on the job, Mayor Eric Adams had to call 911 to report a fight with three men outside the NYC subway. New York City is a hellhole.

He rode the subway to City Hall with media in town and spotted the fight.

The police came but the men took off so they left. It’s just a typical day in New York City.


