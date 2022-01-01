Eric Adams Had to Call 911 His First Day on the Job

On his first day on the job, Mayor Eric Adams had to call 911 to report a fight with three men outside the NYC subway. New York City is a hellhole.

He rode the subway to City Hall with media in town and spotted the fight.

The police came but the men took off so they left. It’s just a typical day in New York City.

Three men are fighting on the street in view of @NYCMayor at Kosciuszko J stop; he called 911 pic.twitter.com/CTgHODQuT7 — myles miller (@MylesMill) January 1, 2022

Related