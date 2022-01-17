Eric Swalwell Got Todd Starnes Booted from Twitter

Todd Starnes reported on Gettr that Rep. Eric Swalwell, who cozied up to a Chinese Communist spy, got Todd Starnes kicked off Twitter. It might be temporary but to think this lying CCP-enabler has this power is sick.

Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat whose gal pal was a Chinese spy, just got me booted from Twitter. He reported me to Twitter and accused me of spreading hate speech. I pointed out that it was a good time to remember that Biden did not vet many of the Afghan refugees. The point being we don’t know what kind of very bad people have been allowed to sneak into the country. I never said the suspect was Afghan. Swalwell said I was putting on a target on the backs of his Afghan constituents. On the issue of “on your back,” I wonder how the congressman’s alleged relationship with Fang Fang is going?

He linked to Swalwell’s tweet:

So, a representative can sleep with a Chinese Communist spy, presenting a national security risk, and can get Todd Starnes booted for telling the truth, but gets to keep his job on the INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE.

What a joke our government and these social media platforms have become.

This is your radical Democrat Party leading the nation into Hades.

