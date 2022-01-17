NBA Owner: “Nobody Cares About What’s Happening to the Uyghurs”

Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire part-owner of the San Fransisco team, reacted to the torture and slavery of the Uyghurs on the “All-In” podcast recently. This came as the United Nations reported that China has put millions of Uyghurs in re-education camps.

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care,” Chamath Palihapitiya told the “All-In” podcast. “I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line,” he said.

“It’s not my problem,” he added.

He doesn’t want to invade countries and we need to fix our own backyard, he said. That’s a good point, but he just wants to make money. He’s aiding and abetting slavers.

The former refugee and huge Democrat donor questioned whether genocide is actually happening and also compared the U.S. government to the Chinese Communist Party. He said the CCP isn’t a dictatorship.

Why do we have to suffer constant abuse over slavery in the US more than 150 years ago, but not about slavery today? Why do we have to pay reparations for something we had nothing to do with and this man can make a fortune off slavers?

