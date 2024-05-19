Erie County Business Grants: Whites Need Not Apply

The Erie County racists decided businesses owned by BIPOCs (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) suffered more during the pandemic, so only they would receive certain business grants. White people need not apply.

The pandemic was apparently racist.

This fits the definition of systemic racism. Systemic racism is the oppression of a racial group to the advantage of another as perpetuated by inequity within interconnected systems.

Systemic racism is DEI. The people left out are white people. The checks are signed by the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission. It’s un-American.

Erie County’s Resolution 43 declared Racism as a Public Health Crisis in Erie County.

In accordance with The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 H.R.1319, the function of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission shall be to organize a structure which will invest in racially diverse populations by granting funding that creates opportunities for minority populations, lobbies for inclusive policy, and empowers minority populations throughout Erie County while adhering to the ARPA guidelines and policies.

They also partner with New York’s DEI commission.

In other words, federal and state taxes paid in part by white people support systemic racism against whites.

Hopefully, white businesses will sue.

Diverse Erie awarded over $300,000 in grants to 29 minority-owned small businesses Friday.

The grant awards ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 and were part of Diverse Erie’s Small Business Mini Grant program. It aimed to promote equity and generational change among Erie County’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities.

“By investing in our local BIPOC-owned businesses, we are creating meaningful economic development while addressing the equity gap that exists among our BIPOC community,” said Diverse Erie Chief Administrative Officer Gary Lee during an awards ceremony Friday at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology, 650 East Ave.

“These funds will open the door to the BIPOC community, particularly our small businesses, by funding transformational projects that will allow them to create a stronger economy for all.” – unless you’re white.

