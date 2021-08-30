Erik Prince: US threatens private rescuers with DoJ, tells nations to ban them

















Erik Prince confirmed our earlier reporting that the US government is telling foreign governments in the area of Afghanistan to not cooperate with private organizations attempting to rescue Americans. “It’s the opposite of Dunkirk,” Erik Prince told Steve Bannon on The War Room. “It’s wrong. It’s the opposite of what this nation was built on.”

“Instead of tailwinds, there are headwinds.”

According to Mr. Prince, the State and DoD have threatened private rescue groups, warning them that the DoJ will come after them if they don’t go home.

Erik Prince sees the government’s problem as groupthink.

He also talked about all the Afghans that have come unvetted.

Got to 4:22:

The Unvetted Afghans

The Caring Party

The MSNBC telling of the allegedly sad and prayerful Joe Biden, EdD Jill, and his 30 or so member team is nauseating. They are all masked and vaccinated because the political message never ends, even outdoors. Bannon thinks they wanted to hide their faces.

As Steven Bannon says here, the Left is trying to spin this as an administration that is truly caring and empathetic. That is the opposite of what they have shown so far. Biden thinks stranded Americans are funny. Leaving anyone stranded shows they don’t give a damn.

If they cared, they would stay until every American is out of Afghanistan, along with people who helped us. They would not leave any American behind if they cared.

Bannon notes that they call it the Berlin airlift. What a joke. Biden’s team is just taking all random people to get some good press.

