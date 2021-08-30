Kirby still doesn’t know how many Americans are in Afghanistan

















The bumbling fools running our government didn’t bother — even now — to find out how many Americans are still in Afghanistan. There is, however, the possibility that they know and are lying so they don’t have to tell us how many.

Kirby referred the question to the DoD. They don’t know either.

Reports coming out of Afghanistan report that the US DoD and State Departments have refused lists of Americans from private rescue organizations trying to save them.

Allegedly, the US State Department is actively blocking US citizens brought to the airport by these private operations run by retired special forces.

Other reports say the US is pushing persecuted Afghans and high-value targets into Taliban-controlled areas.

If these reports are true, it appears to be treasonous. And how much are the Chinese communists influencing these matters?

Watch:

