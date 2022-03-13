Breaking…Multiple Iranian Missiles Hit US Consulate in Erbil

While Sleepy Joe runs the country into the ground, long-range ballistic missiles are targeting the US Consulate or the airport in Erbil, Iraq. The Consulate and/or the US Army base in Erbil was hit. A Kurdish news office was also allegedly hit. It’s too early to know for sure.

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Twitter: ‘Erbil is under fire… as if Kurds were not Iraqis’.

The US base at Erbil International Airport was also hit by a rocket attack in September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.

America’s back! as Joe Biden would say.

It looks like the missiles, reportedly at least five, came from an Iranian military base, the nation we’re allegedly going to give billions to as well as free rein to get the bomb in a new nuke deal. It is still not confirmed.

There are several reports that Iran, a Russia ally, took credit for the attack. They wanted to thank Biden, I suppose. There reportedly are deaths, but no military service people were killed. [Later reports from Kurdish officials say there were no deaths]

This is extremely serious.

Biden’s weakness could bring death and destruction to the United States.

BREAKING: Sky News Arabia is reporting that multiple long-range ballistic missiles have been fired targeting the U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/wCxWtEOnJD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2022

BREAKING: Explosions heard in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region of Iraqpic.twitter.com/lZLDFnAWuC — BNO News (@BNONews) March 12, 2022

More footage showing what are now claimed to be Iranian Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles striking U.S. targets in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. pic.twitter.com/r2x13Qahvk — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 12, 2022

Footage allegedly shot from Kamyaran in Iranian Kurdistan’s Kermanshah province, showing a missile overhead shortly before Airport and the U.S. Consulate in #Erbil was struck.pic.twitter.com/V6FNKh6e6B pic.twitter.com/Rt0Iu9ns4R — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 12, 2022

Footage purporting to show missiles launched from the Iranian Khasabad military base in Tabriz, Eastern Iran towards U.S. targets in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. pic.twitter.com/wCUVKpOoX0 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 12, 2022

