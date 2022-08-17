White Men Need Not Apply- Make Racism Great Again

Racism against white people is the in thing. Since some white people a long time ago had slaves, we all must suffer, here and in the EU.

In Britain, no white males are recruited for the RAF since they don’t care if applicants are good at their jobs; they just have to fit the Marxist “diversity” label.

Women and ethnic minorities are reportedly being favored in recruitment drives to meet ‘impossible’ targets, which has prompted the Head of Recruitment at the RAF to resign in protest.

The officer, a female herself, left the post amid concerns that hiring restrictions could undermine the strength of the service, according to sources, reports the Daily Mail.

The defense sources accused Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the head of the RAF, of appearing willing to compromise UK security at a time of growing threats from Russia and China in pursuit of albeit important goals such as improving diversity and inclusion, Sky News reports.

That’s true, though, isn’t it?

In Minneapolis, if there are any layoffs, all the white teachers get fired first because racism is great again.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers fought against that policy, and now non-white teachers who were most recently hired will be retained instead of white teachers with more seniority, ABC News-4 reported Monday.

“If excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the district shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population,” the agreement requires.

Teachers are usually “excessed” at schools due to enrollment drops or lack of funding. According to the report, when enrollment or funding returns, there is a reinstatement policy that will favor non-white teachers over their white colleagues.

“The District shall prioritize the recall of a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the district,” the agreement stated.

Leftists are nuts. Democrats are nuts. We spent the last 150 years convincing people racism is bad, and now the Left wants to make racism great again if it’s against whites because once, some long-dead white people enslaved or mistreated black people.

That makes no sense to anyone ever.

