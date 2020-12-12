There are so many patriots in DC, MSM is hiding it!

Twitter and Facebook have more or less shut down the Trump March to DC reports. YouTube might ban Rightside broadcasting from reporting on March for Trump tour because they are criticizing the election results.
This is the neo-communism that will only get worse. Be prepared.
Watch:
YouTube just BANNED Right Side Broadcasting from covering the March for Trump tour that is heading to DC because speakers are criticizing the election. TOTAL communist censorship! I’m documenting the tour & am on one of the buses. Will try to get out more vids. HELP SPREAD THIS! pic.twitter.com/q7WJP5AFP8
— Jeff Rainforth (@Bring_Back_Phil) December 9, 2020
I have been watching the news for hours and seen no mention of this – given the crowd, that was surprising. So for those who want a broader view of what is happening, here you go… https://t.co/KQGIuOLJM3
— Lara Logan (@laralogan) December 12, 2020
President Trump and First Lady arriving back at the White House after a rally in Valdosta, GA @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse #Trump #WhiteHouse #RightSideBroadcasting 🇺🇸 #Thankyou pic.twitter.com/AT50lzcKYm
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) December 6, 2020
THE STREET FIGHTS HAVE BEGUN
I hate when people tell me to stay calm when I’m pissed.
It will take a milion Patiots willing to eliminate the swamp to stop the handover of this great nation to the ChiCom agent Bidet. Trump must make the call NOW! All he has to do now is deputize these Patriots and another million Patriots and I am sure the war with the ChiCom led Left will be over in a week.