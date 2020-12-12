There are so many patriots in DC, MSM is hiding it!

Twitter and Facebook have more or less shut down the Trump March to DC reports. YouTube might ban Rightside broadcasting from reporting on March for Trump tour because they are criticizing the election results.

This is the neo-communism that will only get worse. Be prepared.

Watch:

THE STREET FIGHTS HAVE BEGUN

I hate when people tell me to stay calm when I’m pissed.

91-year-old Lucy went to DC today
  2. It will take a milion Patiots willing to eliminate the swamp to stop the handover of this great nation to the ChiCom agent Bidet. Trump must make the call NOW! All he has to do now is deputize these Patriots and another million Patriots and I am sure the war with the ChiCom led Left will be over in a week.

