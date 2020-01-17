‘Ethical’ James Comey Is Under Criminal Investigation, says NYT

Justice Department officials are investigating a classified Russian intelligence document leak and whether former F.B.I director James Comey was the person who illegally provided reporters with information, The New York Times reports.

The probe is the second time federal officials have looked into Comey regarding leaked information.

The Hill and the NY Times suggested to their readers that the information is too old since it dates back two years [to a time when the rigged hunt to get Trump was in full force]. They wrote it’s very unusual since it refers to “years-old” information. The Times also made a point of saying the President has been trying to get an investigation going against his political enemies.

THE STORY

“Law enforcement officials are scrutinizing at least two news articles about the F.B.I. and Mr. Comey, published in The New York Times and The Washington Post in 2017, that mentioned the Russian government document, according to the people familiar with the investigation,” according to The Times.

“Hackers working for Dutch intelligence officials obtained the document and provided it to the F.B.I., and both its existence and the collection of it were highly classified secrets, the people said,” the Times writes.

That is according to sources speaking with the NY Times.

The document that was mentioned reportedly played a large role in Comey announcing in July 2016 the FBI’s decision to not recommend charges for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding her use of a private email server to conduct government business. According to the Times’s sources, the investigation began in the last couple of months, but why it was initiated and what stage it’s at remains unclear. There are no comments from the DOJ or Comey’s lawyers. COMEY’S PRIOR LEAK

He should have faced the music for his leaking of memos in which he summarized conversations he had with the President.

Jonathan Turley wrote at The Hill in 2018 that four of his claims were refuted and confirmed allegations of serious misconduct.

Comey did leak and he gave the memos to his friend, a Columbia law professor, to hide them from Congress and the public. This is the man who was charged with investigating leaks.

They were FBI material, despite his protestations to the contrary. His defenders tried to say they were his diary, but they were reports of meetings with the President and subject to presidential privilege.

Turley says Comey wrote them to the FBI as part of the investigation, not as a dairy, specifically addressing the disclosures to McCabe, FBI general counsel James Baker and chief of staff James Rybicki. FBI Director Christopher Wray has confirmed these were FBI documents.

The only reason to leak was to benefit Comey and control the media narrative, as Professor Turley states.

The memos were also classified, even the two he gave to a friend. Turley writes:

In his new book, Comey writes, “Ethical leaders choose a higher loyalty, … over their own personal gain.” Yet, he opted for personal advantage in the leaking of his memos. He also rushed his book to print, even though the investigation he once headed is ongoing, and he is a key witness. Even more remarkably, he never conferred with special counsel Robert Mueller, if nothing else as a courtesy, and especially since Comey’s public references to both disclosed and undisclosed evidence is obviously not beneficial to that investigation.

From the lips of ‘ethical’ Comey himself:

“[Y]ou can’t promote principled anti-corruption action without pissing-off corrupt people.” George P. Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, November 14, 2019. — James Comey (@Comey) November 16, 2019