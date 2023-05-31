EU Censors Warn Elon Musk, “You can run but you can’t hide”

Elon Musk pulled Twitter out of the EU voluntary code of practice against disinformation. That isn’t going over well with the arrogant EU totalitarians. The previous owners signed Twitter up with the commission in 2018.

Disinformation is code for opinions they don’t like.

Mr. Musk is following through on his vow to support free speech.

According to the EU, this does not exempt Twitter from its obligations, as the Digital Services Act (DSA) will still require the platform to take action against disinformation and bot farms, provide transparent warnings about political advertising, and support fact-checking.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union, tweeted a threat. “Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide. Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement.”

Twitter Is a VLOP

The EU labeled Twitter a VLOP which “carries extra requirements to assess and mitigate systemic risks attached to the use of algorithms and AIs, meaning the platforms must be proactive about analyzing and reporting potential issues related to the operation of technologies like content ranking tools and recommender systems.”

The arrogance of censors and the evil in censorship is never clearer than in the EU.

Musk has three months to comply. He might do it since he has already said he will follow the laws of the country Twitter is in. Musk also has the choice to pull out of the EU altogether. Many believe that is the direction he’s heading. If he doesn’t pull out, he could be a target for massive fines.

Tech Crunch asked for comment from Twitter, and they got a poop emoji back, which is commonly used when they don’t want to respond.

