Tucker Might Take Other Fox Hosts With Him

Fox News has lost between 1 million to 1.6 million viewers after firing Tucker Carlson, who was possibly fired as part of the deal to end the Dominion lawsuit. The network seems content to pay Tucker his $20 million pre year salary for the next year-and-a-half to keep him off the air. He is still under contract to Fox and technically not fired.

Tucker has a top lawyer who told Fox they reneged on the contract, and Tucker is moving ahead with his own plans.

Tucker has already planned a Twitter version of his show, seemingly broadcasting from his a barn at his Maine home. He is currently renovating it after Fox removed all their equipment, even the walls.

He could lose his audience if Fox keeps him off the air long enough. According to an article in Variety on May 16th, he plans to air in a month or two.

Fox Might Lose Their Primetime Hosts

With his senior executive producer Justin Wells on board, Team Carlson is working quickly to broadcast his first show on Twitter from Maine.

Variety reports, “Carlson’s Twitter move could have additional reverberations with talent at the network. According to sources, a handful of Fox anchors have reached out to Carlson directly or had their surrogates contact him to say they are eager to join whatever venture he starts on Twitter when their contracts are up.”

Variety says Tucker is in frequent contact with Elon Musk and has been in touch with Don Lemon and Megyn Kelly. He has plans to appear on her show.

If other Fox personalities want to join him, he could be bigger than Fox News.

When Tucker explained that the replacement theory is real, he was vilified for his comments, but it is happening in this country and other Western countries. Few people are talking about it and it is the most devastating threat to the United States right now.

The media is not telling us the truth. Whatever faults Tucker may have, he appears to be committed to getting the truth, as he sees it, out to the public.

If the Murdochs won’t do it, he will and other top Fox personalities might jump on board with him.

