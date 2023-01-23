Obama’s Former COVID Czar to Become Biden’s Chief of Staff

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ron Klain is leaving as Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff, and his replacement is Jeff Zients. Zients is the former Obama administration official who led the White House’s Covid-19 response.

The White House is filled with Barack Obama’s staff.

In the coming year, White House officials expect to focus on implementing a slate of laws signed by the president since he took office, including measures to fix the country’s aging infrastructure, invest in renewable energy and boost semiconductor manufacturing.

It will be very expensive.

At the beginning of Mr. Obama’s presidency, Mr. Zients was appointed the administration’s chief performance officer, a newly created role that centered on making the government more efficient. He later led a mission aimed at fixing HealthCare.gov, the federal website for the Affordable Care Act, which had a disastrous opening.

As COVID csar, Jeff Zients said we need to vaccinate the world less than two weeks.

Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients wanted the US to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the ENTIRE WORLD. Obviously, the cost is not a factor in his mind.

He was quite disappointed it wasn’t in the outlandishly expensive spending bill.

“It is a real disappointment that there’s no global funding in this bill. This virus knows no borders, and it’s in our national interest to vaccinate the world and protect against possible new variants,” Zients said during a briefing at the White House.

Zients wanted the US to pay for the global vaccination. He also pushed for vaccine passports. Zients was the architect of lying about the blueprint left behind by Donald Trrump. “What we’re inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined,” Jeff Zients, the then-new coronavirus response coordinator, said on a call with reporters.

