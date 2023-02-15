EU Formally Bans Sale of New Fossil Fuel Cars by 2035

The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the European Union from 2035. They are speeding up the switch to electric vehicles and combatting climate change.

The legislation was already approved. This was the finalization.

They plan to become a “climate neutral” economy by 2050, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

They are trying to do it through electrification without an adequate grid and despite electric requiring fossil fuels.

“Let me remind you that between last year and the end of this year China will bring 80 models of electric cars to the international market,” EU vice president Frans Timmermans warned MEPs.

“These are good cars. These are cars that will be more and more affordable, and we need to compete with that. We don’t want to give up this essential industry to outsiders.”

Karima Delli, president of the transport committee, declared: “Today’s vote is a historic vote for the ecological transition.

“We will no longer, or almost no longer, have petrol or diesel cars on our roads in 2050 … it is a victory for our planet and our populations.”

They want to get rid of half their farms too. There’s a madness destroying the Western world from within.

