Live Audio of F-16 Pilots Discussing the UFO Over Alaska

The object shot down over Alaska on Friday entered US airspace before it was detected. They couldn’t figure out what it was and couldn’t retrieve it at this time. However, a cockpit discussion posted on YouTube gives more information.

While the first object shot down was Chinese, they don’t think the others are. They presented no evidence for that conclusion

Pilots Couldn’t Figure Out How It’s Staying Up in the Air

Pilots of the F-16 Falcons from the Wisconsin Air National Guard were scrambled to intercept the object near the Canadian border, but were hampered in identifying it because of the glare of the sun.

“I wouldn’t really call it a balloon…I don’t know what…I can see it outside with my eyes,” one of the pilots says on the recording obtained by the Drive. “It’s so slow and so small you can’t see it.”

“Looks like something…there’s some kind of object that’s distended in the air. It’s hard to tell, it’s pretty small,” he says, pointing out that the glare in the cockpit is making it difficult to get a good look at his quarry.

“It’s just some kind of dark object. You can definitely see some strings or something hanging down. I can’t tell if it’s holding anything,” the pilot said.

It’s not clear how many pilots were in on the discussion.

One pilot in the War Zone clip said it’s “blackish…like some kind of container.”

There was a lot of static, and they felt it “interfered with their sensors.”

Other pilots said they observed no identifiable propulsion and couldn’t explain how the object stayed in the air.

A short clip from the NY Post as the pilots try to figure out what the object is:

The War Zone posted a longer radio audio from the pilots of the F-16 who shot it down:

Related