US Warns Kyiv There’s a Time Limit on Military Aid

Senior American officials have told the Washington Post that Ukraine has a diminishing window of opportunity to make territorial gains against Russia before military assistance from the US and its allies dwindles.

“We will continue to try to impress upon them that we can’t do anything and everything forever,” a senior member said, quoting Biden’s administration.

Biden has insisted he was with Ukraine for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia. It seems that is no longer the case. Support among Republicans is dissipating in the House.

“‘As long as it takes’ pertains to the amount of conflict,” the unnamed official said. “It doesn’t pertain to the amount of assistance.”

Bill O’Reilly discussed the war in Ukraine briefly on his show this evening. He said people who say Russia is winning, “uh, uh, no.” He seems to have gotten that from Gen. Petraeus.

We hope he’s right, but why is Ukraine’s military pulling people off the street in forced conscription if that’s the case? Why are they grabbing 16-year-olds and handicapped people? This is what Hitler did at the end of the Second World War.

I fear for the Ukrainian people.

More from Odessa … the amount of daily “forceful conscription” videos is crazy … pic.twitter.com/sEOKdlROGT — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 8, 2023

In Odessa, at gunpoint, the military commissars, together with the police, break a Ukrainian right near his house and drag him to the military registration and enlistment office. pic.twitter.com/SLVJ6vVVuX — War in Ukraine / Война в Украине (@War_In_Ukraine3) February 14, 2023

More footage from a different angle (Odessa) pic.twitter.com/5o4mwzpbl5 — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) February 14, 2023

◾Forced conscription carries on in Odessa. pic.twitter.com/8Q4ScArgh1 — Reggie Meezer (@ReggieMeezer) February 11, 2023

Ukrainian recruitment officers patrol Odessa in search of cannon fodder. pic.twitter.com/akAjcUfWot — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) February 13, 2023

Odessa, mobilization continues … the picture our MSM present of a motivated unified force that goes into battle with a song on their lips … IS A LIE. https://t.co/oSbzT2rRUY pic.twitter.com/r3Ior52eKm — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 22, 2023

Reality for Ukrainians: “They come and mobilize you.” They’re desperate to fill the ranks once more and grab whoever they can. Nobody wants to fight anymore.. If you cheer this war on, maybe you should go and fight too! 1/6 -> You have to fight. https://t.co/YaQXdLoGT6 pic.twitter.com/SPflD1eGIR — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) January 21, 2023

