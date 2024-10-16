EU Leader Von Der Leyen Will Adjust Radical Migrant Policies

Fake conservative leader of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen, will finally adjust her insane illegal immigration policies. Honestly, it’s probably too late for Europe. According to Reuters, she is responding to pressure from governments across the bloc for which irregular arrivals have become a major political and security problem.

Germany, wary of public opinion backlash against irregular migration ahead of elections next September, has introduced border controls with all its neighbors, suspending the freedom of the passport-free Schengen zone. France, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, Italy, and Slovenia have also introduced border checks.

Poland, which has presidential elections due in May, wants to temporarily suspend asylum rights for migrants crossing over from Russia to Belarus, a move many see as a violation of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Faced with migrants pushed across the border from Russia, Finland suspended such asylum rights in July.

She also suggested that abusive or unfounded asylum claims at the border and loopholes in returning them could be adjusted. Von der Leyen mentioned striking deals with some nations and deporting some migrants who have no right to stay. Lastly, she said Italy and Albania could serve as models for returning irregular migrants.

It sounds better, but don’t get too excited. This is a pre-election activity. They are still tyrants.

The West is likely lost. It’s probably too late.

For example, pro-Sharia law protests are a regular thing in Germany. That is starting in the USA, but we still have hope. November could spell the end.

Muslims take over Hamburg, Germany, protesting to establish a new caliphate. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/YeeIFUbydW — AF Post (@AFpost) October 12, 2024

She is as radical as they come:

REVEALED: FAR-LEFT KAMALA’S SYMPATHY FOR TERRORISTS Speaking to the Islamic Center of Southern California, Kamala Harris says the term “radical Islamic terrorism” should be abolished. Harris is affiliated with NIAC, a pro-Khamenei lobby group for the Islamic Republic. pic.twitter.com/pnIcI2pMKl — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) July 26, 2024

So-called conservative von der Leyen demands a global censorship regime.

NEW – EU Commission chief proposes a "new structure" dubbed the "European Democracy Shield" to detect and remove online content from alleged "enemies of democracies."pic.twitter.com/HgWSKCF0j4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 21, 2024