Poll Shows Only One Group Demands Transitioning Children

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll by Noble Predictive Insights was conducted by interviewing 2,560 registered voters. They found that only one group will demand transgender puberty blockers and surgeries for children under 18 years of age. That group is the Democrats.

I saw that first on the Gateway Pundit in an article written by Bob Unruh.

This is, of course, insane. Children cannot give consent. They are too young to understand what it means to cut off their penises or carve out their ovaries or chop off their breasts. They are too young to understand what puberty blockers can do to them. It might make them sterile, and it might destroy their growth in some ways.

Just take a look at the HHS assistant secretary and tell me you want to follow that person‘s guidance. The secretary is a radical leftist also.

We have parents with Munchausen and other mental illnesses transitioning their children with Democrat psychiatrists evaluating them.

There are always rare exceptions, such as for hermaphrodites. Making it a way of life is insane. Wake up!

The poll has a + or -2 accuracy. The poll generally doesn’t look good for the Democrats, so take a look at it.

The common-sense party can win this, but everyone has to get out and vote. I understand why people don’t like Donald Trump. I get it. He is a flawed man. However, he is very courageous. He can turn this around. If he doesn’t win and Democrats do, count on being communist globalists. They keep getting crazier and crazier, so expect that to continue.