Harris Explains Why You Should Vote for Her

Host: “Let us know why it’s so important to vote for you.”

Harris: “November 5th, you know, there’s a lot of misinformation out there that would suggest to people that their vote doesn’t matter. And as far as I’m concerned, you should never let anybody silence you. Because when you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future of our country.”

Also, she grew up as a middle class kid.

BET: “Let us know why it’s so important to vote for you?” KAMALA: “There’s a lot of misinformation out there … When you vote, you actually have the ability to determine the future.” Profound. pic.twitter.com/QFjQvoqGiH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 16, 2024

There was more, of course!

When asked about her economic policies, Kamala [Comma-la (as in lala)] said she wants everybody to have the “opportunity to achieve success.” She detailed her plan to support small businesses, entrepreneurs, and first-time homebuyers. She plans to give some black businesses money and hand out $25,000 to first-generation first-time buyer Americans, which will cause home prices to go up $25,000.

Harris went on to tell her Project 2025 lie, which she called a “plan for Donald Trump” if he’s elected. According to Harris, the document includes plans to eliminate overtime, eliminate the Department of Education, and more, effectively “destroying our democracy.” It will eliminate OT TAXES, and if Donald Trump ditches the DOE, he will return power to the people in the states where it belongs.

She also plans to give black men alone cash and dope.

The vice president also slammed Trump for acting “tough” when he’s really “weak.” He’s so weak he’s still running despite Democrats trying to kill him and imprison him with fake charges.

Watch this:

We Are Fair!

It would be unfair to leave it there. You should vote for her if you want to have a female who is part Jamaican and white and Indian as president and if you want her white coach as a VP. If you prefer competency and honesty, you might to consider her other attributes.

Kamala will continue the Biden economic policies; if you like them, vote for her.

She Is Strong, Like Any Tyrant

She is so strong on women’s issues that she wants to put biological men in their sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms. She also has the most radical abortion policy in the world. They can even kill their babies after birth.

She has experience in criminal justice and enthusiastically locked up dope-smoking black men. Kamala also stole property. She stole Nina Simone’s estate and gave it to a rich guy.

Harris will give amnesty and citizenship to illegal aliens who come through her open border so they can take Americans’ jobs. Yay!

She’s also coming for the middle class with trillions in taxes.

Don’t forget her hatred of guns, private health insurance, police, energy, and speech!

Also, some people say she’s young because she’s just a bit shy of sixty.

And, if that is not enough, here are 33 more reasons to vote for her.