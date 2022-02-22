EU Levels Sanctions After the Invasion – Updated with Russia’s Response

Ukraine: Germany halts certification of a gas pipeline from Russia and UK imposes sanctions on banks.

Germany will cave. This is for show, for the moment.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas area, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday that Germany is halting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. It’s temporary and Russia has responded.

Medvedev on Germany stopping NordStream2 certification: “Welcome to the new world where soon Europeans will pay €2000 for gas” — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) February 22, 2022

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the

The UK is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals. The U.S. and EU leaders are expected to announce sanctions on Russia on Tuesday.

That should have been done before this invasion took place, and why didn’t Biden sanction Nord Stream 2 by now?

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia, according to the BBC. – Putin’s decree included an order for the Russian military to conduct “peacekeeping operations” in the separatist territories, according to multiple reports.

Putin doesn’t care about the sanctions on three banks and three oligarchs.

Do you realize 10% of Russia’s oil goes to EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES? We buy their oil and are begging for more now that Biden made certain we are no longer energy independent. Oil will go over $100 a barrel and keep adding to US inflation.

Biden didn’t just cancel a pipeline and bully investors into not investing in fossil fuels. He is regulating fossil fuels out of existence quietly with rules.

Since we are begging Russia for oil, as is the EU, we can expect enormous inflation. Biden should let our energy production loose but the commies who control him will never allow it.

Our fuel costs will go through the roof and increase inflation on all goods. Russia has us over a barrel as much as we have them over one.

The one thing we MUST NOT DO is go to war with Russia.

