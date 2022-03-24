EU Parliamentarian Gives Trudeau a Scathing ‘Welcome’

MEP Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament, gave Prime Miniter Blackface Trudeau the ‘welcome’ he deserved when he visited the EU Parliament. She torched him.

Anderson did receive some applause and should have gotten much more but such is the condition of Western democracy. Even dictators tied to the WEF Great Reset are not held to account.

Watch:

🇨🇦🇬🇧|Yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited the #EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate “welcome” there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull’s eye! #ID pic.twitter.com/qpcQyGTixQ — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) March 24, 2022

Justin Trudeau forced vaccinations on his people and made domestic terrorists of his own citizens. Trudeau is a fascist.

He’s basically banning protests he disagrees with and anyone who criticizes his government.

“They pretend to have easy solutions that prey upon people’s fears” an example of @JustinTrudeau‘s clarity of thought and expression https://t.co/31I61iv0Te — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 23, 2022

No Traveling, You Canadian Serfs!

He still won’t let Canadians travel, even though it is guaranteed under Article 13. He’s letting some of the other mandates go and the only reason for keeping this one is control. It is not backed by science. Even the tyrant in New Zealand realizes the jig is up and abandoned all mandates.

