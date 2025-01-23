Failure Mike Pence Is Trying to Kill RFK’s Nomination

Mike Pence, a failed leader, is using his conservative organization to convince Republicans to reject RFK Jr.’s nomination. These are senators who approved all of Biden’s nominations.

The “conservative” group of angry RINOs founded by former Vice President Mike Pence is calling for senators to vote against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for Health and Human Services secretary. Their reason is his past support for abortion.

They didn’t care about Biden’s pro-abortion candidates.

In a letter to U.S. senators, the conservative advocacy group Advancing American Freedom (AFF) criticized Kennedy Jr. as being “pro-abortion” and professed skepticism of his recent “overtures to pro-life leaders.”

“There is little reason for confidence at this time,” the AAF wrote in the letter, adding that whoever is appointed as HHS secretary “must have a firm commitment to protect unborn children.”

News of the letter, signed by AAF President Tim Chapman and Chairman Marc Short, was first reported by Daily Wire.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email