EU Roadmap to a Vaccination Passport

We saw this first on Dr. Robert Malone’s substack. This is the EU roadmap for planning a vaccination passport. The dates are from 2018 to 2022. It’s the UN-World Economic Forum agenda to one world control of the peasants.

This would be required for travel throughout the EU. If we don’t eliminate Democrats from political power, we’ll have it in the United States.

2019-2022_roadmap_en on Scribd

