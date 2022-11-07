WH SPOX Pretends You Didn’t Hear Biden Say What You Heard – Clown Show

The White House gave the most remarkably dishonest response when questioned about Biden promising to stop all drilling, which he is well on his way to doing. First Biden said he would destroy all coal across the nation, then he said no drilling, which leaves us without energy.

“No more drilling,” Biden said at the close of Sunday’s rally in Yonkers. “There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling.” Then he took a bit of a tumble.

The comments appeared to be in reference to a five-year offshore drilling plan that the Department of the Interior (DOI) is expected to finalize in the near future. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has opened the door to block all drilling in federal waters through 2028, but she is also weighing whether to schedule up to 11 lease sales in that period.

Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said Biden’s comments were in line with his administration’s hostility to the industry since the day he assumed the presidency.

By ruling out domestic drilling, Staples said, the U.S. is only playing into the hands of our adversaries “who want to weaken our nation.”

There is no question he said he would stop all drilling.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about it during today’s presser. She said his words were “twisted.” You are now to believe you didn’t hear what you heard. They’re lying about it and doing it so badly that it’s insulting.

First, listen to what he said:

After engineering the worst energy crisis in four decades, depleting diesel reserves to less than 3 weeks and putting millions of Americans at risk of freezing to death this winter, Joe Biden keeps repeating “no drilling” 2 days before the midterm electionpic.twitter.com/iUbQM6pjIE — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) November 7, 2022

Here he goes, falling off the stage:

Joe Biden falls off the damn stage. What a clown show. pic.twitter.com/H7BCSnr4W4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2022

Here’s Karine Jean-Pierre lying her fool head off:

The White House’s response is possibly more insulting than Biden’s initial comments. They’re not apologizing. They’re not even doubling down. They’re trying to tell you that you didn’t hear what you know you heard. https://t.co/90Uoe7CU9e — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 7, 2022

Here is Biden sounding rather confused:

Biden: “General Motors committed to going all electric by 3035” 🤡 Remind me in 1013 years.pic.twitter.com/Gv9M0Opt0y — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 7, 2022

Biden recently spoke at Union Station. Look at how he has destroyed Union Station.

Biden had the bloody hubris to speak at Union Station in DC and attack Republican policies. Look at what Democrat Marxist policies has done to this once-beautiful place. 90% of all stores closed. Homelessness. Drug abuse. Smells like piss. Joe does not want you to see this… pic.twitter.com/7y0jZqNL5E — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2022

