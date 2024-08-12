President Trump Will Sue the Corrupt DOJ/FBI for Mar-a-Lago Raid

President Trump’s classified documents case has been dismissed, and the Supreme Court upheld presidential immunity. As a result, Donald Trump will sue the DOJ for $100 million over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

He claims the raid was intended to injure him and invade his privacy. The suit also alleged malicious prosecution and abuse of power.

It won’t be addressed before the election since the DOJ has six months to respond.

Fox News obtained the memo about the lawsuit.

MALICIOUS PERSECUTION

His lawyers argue it was done with “clear intent to engage in political persecution.”

Trump’s memo claims “tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump.”

That raid was illegitimate, and it was lawfare, but proving it might be difficult, especially given all the leftist judges in the court system.

We know that the FBI, DOJ, and White House colluded, knowing he was Joe Biden’s main opponent for the presidency.

They went through his family’s personal items and even their underwear drawers. It was a violation.

Biden stole documents as a vice president from a SCIF, which he left unsecured for years. They did nothing to Biden, who couldn’t declassify as a vice president. They let Hillary skate, and she committed provable crimes in handling secret documents.

The FBI planted articles, messed with the documents, leaked to the media, and could have used deadly force on a president or residents if anyone gave them a hard time.