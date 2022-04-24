Eu Will Buy Russian Gas and Oil as Biden Sends Reserves to Germany

The only country that will suffer under sanctions is the United States. Several European countries will probably take petrodollars, exchange them for rubles and buy Russian gas because they are reliant upon Russia for their energy. They have to buy Russian gas. At the same time, Biden is stripping our emergency reserves and sending them to Germany. Biden doesn’t care that Americans are suffering from high gas prices.

AUSTRIA, FRANCE, GERMANY MUST HAVE RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS

Banning Russian natural gas imports is “currently impossible” for Austria, the country’s energy minister, Leonore Gewessler, told the press over the weekend.

“Austria is 80% dependent on Russian gas. As painful as it is, a gas embargo is currently not possible for us, just as it is for some other countries. The essence of sanctions is to let us last longer than [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, and we cannot do that without gas,” the official told Die Presse am Sonntag.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that the European Union would not be able to survive next winter without Russian gas. Meanwhile, former Russian head of state Dmitry Medvedev is even more categorical. In his view, Europe would be unable to get through a week without Russian gas.

Commenting on a potential drop in gas supplies, Macron, who is facing the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday, has issued a stark warning.

“We are not going to see the consequences of this in the spring and summer of 2022 (we have replenished the stocks), but next winter everything will change if there is no more Russian gas,” he said in an interview with Ouest France, published on Friday.

A new package of sanctions would include some additional restrictions on Russian gas and oil.

German Chancellor Scholz also sees no point in blocking Russian natural gas. He said: “I absolutely do not see how a gas embargo would end the war. If Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have begun this crazy war.”

European nations should never have made themselves dependent on Russia. However, the sanctions don’t work anyway. All they are doing is hurting Americans. Biden and his cabal will not end the sanctions. They have no reverse, and can’t learn from their mistakes.

