Europe Is on Fire and It’s Coming for the USA

M Dowling
Most people don’t want to worry about ideology. They want to live their lives without too much government in their lives. Unfortunately, no one can do that right now. You will hear that Russian President Putin is responsible for all of it, but that just isn’t the case.

The West decided to launch sanctions they should have known would only devastate the West. Russia has the entire Asian market and beyond. Europe has nowhere to go to fill their energy needs. Soon, the US won’t either. It’s not just that. The movement to ESG is also a serious problem.  ESG investments have to meet far-left ideological demands and it’s nuts.

Europe decided to replace fossil fuels with unreliable green energy that cannot yet meet the needs of the West. As a result, Europe had skyrocketing electric bills and an upcoming winter where citizens will be forced to choose between heating their homes or buying groceries.

France and Germany are facing a 1,000% increase in electricity. It’s madness. Can you see that?

This is what Green New Deal radicals want for America. Bidenistas can’t seem to learn from Europe’s misery.

Inflation is now through the roof and Europe is on fire, but just get those pronouns straight and all is well.

Behind all of this is the World Economic Forum and their looney ESG ideology aimed at overturning capitalism for some feudalistic form of it.

THIS IS INSANE AND UNSUSTAINABLE

End the Ukraine war, the sanctions, and start drilling, open nuclear facilities, build gas pipelines, and for now, drill, baby, drill.

IT’S DESTROYING SMALL BUSINESSES IN EUROPE AND BEYOND.  BUT STILL THE IDEOLOGUES CONTINUE THE MADNESS


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
7 seconds ago

America is being destroyed and what matters most now will be football season and their fantasy football. The politicians must laugh at us suckers who sit and don’t protest their dictatorship.

