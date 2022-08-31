Europe Is on Fire and It’s Coming for the USA

Most people don’t want to worry about ideology. They want to live their lives without too much government in their lives. Unfortunately, no one can do that right now. You will hear that Russian President Putin is responsible for all of it, but that just isn’t the case.

The West decided to launch sanctions they should have known would only devastate the West. Russia has the entire Asian market and beyond. Europe has nowhere to go to fill their energy needs. Soon, the US won’t either. It’s not just that. The movement to ESG is also a serious problem. ESG investments have to meet far-left ideological demands and it’s nuts.

Europe decided to replace fossil fuels with unreliable green energy that cannot yet meet the needs of the West. As a result, Europe had skyrocketing electric bills and an upcoming winter where citizens will be forced to choose between heating their homes or buying groceries.

France and Germany are facing a 1,000% increase in electricity. It’s madness. Can you see that?

This is what Green New Deal radicals want for America. Bidenistas can’t seem to learn from Europe’s misery.

Inflation is now through the roof and Europe is on fire, but just get those pronouns straight and all is well.

Behind all of this is the World Economic Forum and their looney ESG ideology aimed at overturning capitalism for some feudalistic form of it.

THIS IS INSANE AND UNSUSTAINABLE

End the Ukraine war, the sanctions, and start drilling, open nuclear facilities, build gas pipelines, and for now, drill, baby, drill.

The ESG agenda is set to devastate Europe this winter.@JKyleBass explains why Europeans should expect their energy bills to increase by 8-10x: pic.twitter.com/Ge98uLNG5K — Consumers’ Research (@ConsumersFirst) August 30, 2022

IT’S DESTROYING SMALL BUSINESSES IN EUROPE AND BEYOND. BUT STILL THE IDEOLOGUES CONTINUE THE MADNESS

🚨🚨EUROPE ENERGY CRISIS🚨🚨 One small coffee shop’s energy bill goes from

> 2482 euro

> to 8979 euro THIS IS UNSUSTAINABLE pic.twitter.com/dnSj7zEUKM — Crab Man (@crabcrawler1) August 30, 2022

Compete ??? Look at Europe’s energy billhttps://t.co/xg4vwRA6DW — Abhishek Jha (@btc_abhishek) August 30, 2022

Angry and hungry people in Pakistan destroy K-Electric offices in Korangi due to the unsustainable price of energy bills. Coming soon to Europe. It will be a very hot autumn. pic.twitter.com/57p0B6gev2 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) August 25, 2022

“Dorset pub closes after £58,000 increase in utility costs” https://t.co/Sr5ev9EccI — Crab Man (@crabcrawler1) August 30, 2022

