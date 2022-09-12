Europe Rises Up, It’s Hard to Find the Videos

Countries in Europe are rioting and protesting against Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the energy crisis. Anger towards NATO is growing. It isn’t even winter yet. The media refuses to report what is going on in Europe.

Wait until winter.

VIKTOR ORBAN’S TAKE

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed the European Union’s energy shortfall on bureaucrats and environmentalists, saying his own country is protected from the crisis.

“If we want to dig to the bottom of the problems, we always end up in the same place: the issue of energy. And the situation is that Europe has run out of energy,” Orban wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The premier blamed the situation on “fundamentalist greens and the bureaucrats” playing “geopolitical games,” arguing that the bloc is refusing to use “different energy sources” for “political reasons,” driving up the cost of living and damaging its industries.

“There are few continents in such a difficult situation as ours, but only our continent is making its own life so much harder,” Orban said, pledging to do everything “needed by the homeland.”

LEADERS MAKING UNCONSCIONABLE DECISIONS

The media isn’t informing people in this country, and Americans allow misinformation, disinformation, and omissions. How many people in the US know about the riots and protests in Europe?

Thousands are opposed to the war in Ukraine, sending arms to Ukraine, the energy crisis, the sanctions, the World Economic Forum nitrogen, and other energy regulations.

We now see anti-NATO protests, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The only surprises are that they ever made the deal for oil and gas from a hostile country and followed Joe Biden’s lead into sanctions that couldn’t possibly work.

Did they follow Joe Biden or Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum? Either way, it is unbelievably foolish.

Joe Biden can’t even talk.

Joe Biden struggles with his words again. pic.twitter.com/iczv1NFkUF — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) September 11, 2022

As reported by CNBC, the engine of European economic development, Germany is set for a contraction, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing warned this week.

According to the media outlet, Sewing said in a speech at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit in Frankfurt that the war in Ukraine “destroyed a number of certainties” on which the global economic system had been predicated over the past few decades.

He reportedly cited disrupted global value and supply chains, along with a bottleneck in the labor market and a shortage of gas and electricity leading to soaring costs, as why inflation was so high.

“As a result, we will no longer be able to avert a recession in Germany. Yet we believe that our economy is resilient enough to cope well with this recession — provided the central banks act quickly and decisively now,” Sewing reportedly stated.

Anger towards NATO is starting to percolate. It’s another miscalculation by the US. They should expect this since energy and food will always come before any desire to sign up for a NATO that’s hungry for war.

The only surprise in this is why Americans support the war, inflation, and a loss of power worldwide. The US is in decline.

PROTESTS AROUND EUROPE

Thousands of people poured onto the streets of Vienna on Saturday, protesting against the soaring cost of living, with many denouncing the Austrian government and the “globalist agenda.”

An estimated 3,000 people took part in the rally, as reported by the Heute newspaper, citing the city police force. Another gathering, dubbed the “patriots’ march,” also took place in downtown Vienna. There was a heavy security presence along the routes, and both events passed without incident.

Thousands more are protesting in the Czech Republic, Austria, Netherlands, France, etc. The people are going to suffer this winter, and they are protesting all over Europe.

GERMANY

Bikers gather en masse at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Olaf Scholz’s policy and rising energy prices. It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond. pic.twitter.com/voRtuZm8JD — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 10, 2022

In Germany, protests continue because of the new crisis in which Europe is plunging. People come out with flags to express dissatisfaction with the actions of their government. The video shows at least one protester holding a Russian flag. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XWjRqS7w0A — الله أكبر ‎¹³☭ (@Cristiano2019_) September 10, 2022

✊ Protests situation in Europe so far…And it’s not even really cold yet. On September 2, demonstrations began in Germany.

Mass riots took place in Kassel, the participants of which demanded to stop arms supplies to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/jeg8ZplxYj — AZ (@AZmilitary1) September 6, 2022

Europe was captured by rallies and protests – Prague, Paris, London. Now Cologne has also risen, tens of thousands of people came out to protest against the transfer of weapons to Ukraine and a speedy return to dialogue with Russia. pic.twitter.com/b9zeNqCjGL — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) September 4, 2022

More protests against the blowback from Western-imposed sanctions (read: soaring energy prices) are happening around Europe. This time, thousands are marching in the streets of Cologne, Germany against Chancellor Scholz’s gov’t. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/KHWWjmR45d — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) September 5, 2022

Germany protests: Since decades #Americans have been using #Europe like a tissue paper. Sanctions against #Russia are destroying Europe not Russia.If Russia goes down Europe will go down with it. Europe need strategic repositioning they need good relations with Russia and China. pic.twitter.com/xWa9v9jfrj — The Blank Page Official (@PageBlank) September 7, 2022

All over Germany, farmers are protesting against government policies that threaten their livelihoods. These protests are happening across Europe and are largely ignored by the legacy media.#ZiraSanjhaMorcha pic.twitter.com/Z276a4AHpM — (@Murti_Nain) September 8, 2022

CZECHS

100,000 Czechs protest their government’s support of the NATO proxy war in Ukraine and the controlled demolition of Europe’s economy. The rally brought together Communist party activists with members of right-wing Freedom & Direct Democracy Party. pic.twitter.com/Wma4pq9dvZ — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 5, 2022

NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

#EUROPE

Farmer protests in the Netherlands, 70 thousand protest energy & food prices and 20 % inflation in Prague. Imagine what happens all over Europe when winter hits. Germany and the UK are in for a rocky few months, including mass protests. pic.twitter.com/PcdXhjs6aG — justRay.eth ‍☠️ (@justray1111) September 10, 2022

Mass protests are happening everywhere across Europe. Amsterdam standing up with Farmers. pic.twitter.com/ZbUAZnd7AP — Bushels Per Acre (@BushelsPerAcre) September 4, 2022

Protestors in France demand an exit from NATO & the removal of Macron. Among the chants were “Macron get out”, “Macron destitution”, “Let’s leave NATO”, & “FREXIT”. France, Germany, & Czech Republic are among the countries in Europe with mass protests against economic conditions. pic.twitter.com/3MV4unqNee — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) September 5, 2022

AUSTRIA

Europe | And so it continues… Protests in Austria on high gas prices and cost of living, protests in other parts of Europe i.e Germany protesters wants Nord Stream gaspipe opened and Russia sanctions to be scrapped pic.twitter.com/i6B6sFxf5b — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) September 11, 2022

Protests in Vienna In Europe, the protests continue. This time the people of Vienna are demanding the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and the opening of Nord Stream. pic.twitter.com/t5uDLARNFM — Jos Quinten (@TaranQ) September 11, 2022

