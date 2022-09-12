Hillary Clinton’s Making Her Pre-Election Move

Today, on 9/11, Hillary Clinton popped up out of Chappaqua to use the 9/11 horror to promote hate against Republicans, calling them extremists. She’s making her move to destroy Republicans before the election. Why doesn’t she just drone us and take us out of our misery?

Democrats want to put the stake in anyone who tries to put America First. It’s not simply about Donald Trump. Chappaqua Hillary is making her pre-election move.

.⁦@HillaryClinton⁩: 9/11 reminds us “how important it is to try to deal w/ extremism of any kind … There are lessons still to be learned from what happened to us on 9/11 that we should be very aware of during this time in our country” pic.twitter.com/EgtOPNZcUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2022



What did Melania Trump ever do to Hillary Clinton? How is this funny?

Hillary Clinton asks Melania Trump, “How’s your summer going?” pic.twitter.com/D93uBwTTfJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2022

The irony of ironies. Chappaqua Hillary destroyed 30,000 emails, closeted her classified emails in a bathroom in her home, and allowed copies on Anthony Weiner’s computer. Weiner served time for pornography and sexting with underage girls. Hillary is now attacking Donald Trump for having classified documents in his home without knowing whether or not they are declassified, as Donald Trump claims they are.

Everything Democrats do gets turned around.

.@HillaryClinton on Trump stealing top secret documents that contained nuclear secrets and housing them at his country club. Can we please, for once, LISTEN to this woman who has been proven right about absolutely everything regarding Trump? pic.twitter.com/es0TehTB2r — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) September 8, 2022

