European Parliament Condemns US SCOTUS Over Leaked Abortion Draft

The European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the United States Supreme Court after the leaked abortion draft became public. One thing we don’t understand is why they passed the resolution since the abortion laws in the EU are stricter than in the US. Could the Parliament have an ulterior motive?

“MEPs [Members of the European Parliament] condemn the backsliding in women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide including in the U.S. and some EU countries, calling for safe access to abortion,” the lawmakers said.

Croatian socialist MEP Predrag Matić added: “The draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States is a shock and a nightmare.”

The resolution also targeted individual U.S. states for introducing limits on abortion access, such as Texas, which under its heartbeat bill has banned abortion after six weeks, when unborn babies begin to develop their own distinct heartbeat.

In fact, nothing changes when it comes to allowing abortion if Roe is knocked down. The only thing that will be different is the people will get to decide their abortion laws by state instead of 9 Justices deciding.

THIS IS WHAT WE DON’T UNDERSTAND

No civilized nation has unlimited abortion on demand like the United States.

THE US IS VERY EXTREME

The EU is condemning the US but they themselves do not engage in the barbaric practices they insist we adhere to.

In the report, U.S. Abortion Law in Comparison with the Globe, FRC researchers Mary Szoch and Joy Zavalick document that, “Alongside Canada, China, Vietnam, and both North and South Korea, the United States is one of only six nations in the world whose national law allows abortion at any point through the entirety of pregnancy.”

In addition, “only three European nations allow for abortion after 15 weeks” and, around the globe, “77 countries outlaw abortion completely or only allow abortion where the woman’s physical health is at risk,” CNS reports.

The extreme nature of U.S. abortion law is in contrast, the report notes, to an Associated Press survey, which shows that “65 percent of Americans believe that abortion should almost always be illegal in the second trimester.”

The poll also shows that 80 percent of Americans believe abortion should be nearly illegal in the third trimester.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Russia is allegedly the most evil, barbaric nation and they don’t kill babies a few inches from birth.

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

