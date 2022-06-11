Navarro: Not Read Miranda rights, No Access to Counsel

After a Soviet-style arrest, complete with handcuffs and leg irons, former White House adviser Peter Navarro filed a new motion. It was filed in federal court in Washington DC, on Friday. He reports that the FBI agents who arrested him last week failed to read him his Miranda rights. He added that they deprived him of access to counsel.

The federal officials even held the 72-year-old in John Hinckley’s cell for hours without food or water. He was treated like a terrorist.

Mr. Navarro had no due process rights as if he is a terrorist. They want him to look like a criminal.

Navarro wants the court to force the FBI to produce documents relating to his arrest. From the filing:

To determine key facts in this case, including facts related to the defendant’s motion requesting a continuance, the defendant moves that the prosecution immediately provide: (1) all video and audio recordings of the defendant’s arrest from the jetway at Reagan airport to the FBI holding facility, (2) full transcripts of the conversations that took place, (3) all notes that contributed to the report issued on June 6, 2022, by Special Agents Walter Giardina and Special Agent Sebastian Gardner; and (4) signed affidavits from Special Agents Walter Giardina and Sebastian Gardner denying the defendant requested a call for legal advice on the jetway where he was taken and stating that he was read his Miranda rights from a written sheet of paper.

The defendant further moves that the prosecution reveal any role it may have played, and provide any associated documents, in the assignment of a public defender mere minutes before the arraignment in lieu of allowing the defendant to call for legal advice during his hours of incarceration prior to the magistrate’s hearing after the defendant specifically requested the ability to do so immediately upon his arrest in the jetway.

…

As soon as the defendant asked to call for legal advice, the agents should have read from a written card the defendant his Miranda rights and done everything within their power to allow him a phone call to seek legal advice as he requested well prior to his court appearance. They did not do so and thereby deprived the defendant of appropriate legal counsel.

US Attorney Matthew Graves filed his own motion asking for a denial of the continuance. He says that Mr. Navarro has a week to contact counsel. It does NOT mention MIRANDA RIGHTS.

