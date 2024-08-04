Trump Calls the Hugger from Chik-fil-A to the Mic at the Rally

Donald Trump had a full house at his rally with JD Vance in Atlanta today. President Trump called up the young woman who hugged him at Chik-fil-A. The bright young woman Michaelah Montgomery also spoke earlier at the rally.

Chick-fil-A girl Michaelah Montgomery defends Trump’s “black jobs” comment: “Drive through Atlanta all these beautiful black owned businesses and check who works there” “Probably a black person, working for a black entrepreneur, recycling the black dollar creating black… pic.twitter.com/qtiZwFtkHe — Chris Carapezza (@Chris_Carapezza) August 3, 2024

Donald Trump brings the woman who went viral after she hugged him at Chick-Fil-A, Michaelah Montgomery, on stage at his Atlanta Rally. pic.twitter.com/oMhS0o8SbG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2024

“Kamala Harris should not be asking for your vote. She should be begging Laken Riley’s family for forgiveness.” Donald Trump calls out Kamala Harris to take responsibility for her failure at the border. pic.twitter.com/O73ct23TPg — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) August 3, 2024

Donald Trump on surviving the assassination attempt: “For all you nonbelievers — that was from God” pic.twitter.com/g9CcQqTeWK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2024

Donald Trump says the Democrat Party’s removal of Joe Biden was a coup. pic.twitter.com/OtVSwooj7T — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2024

This is for those of you on the left and in the media who falsely claim that only white people attend Trump Rally's Look at the crowd behind JD Vance 50% of the crowd is Black, Big round of applause to Newsmax for covering this rally in Atlanta, Georgia BLACKS FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/VH4VmJiBAo — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) August 3, 2024

Businessmen of Atlanta know what is going on.

Trump is currently conducting a roundtable with black business owners of Atlanta Notice how no paid rappers were in the room twerking Many of the owners said green energy regulations and inflation are “killing” their bottom line “We’ll be back,” Trump says. “We’ll be back… pic.twitter.com/7BQTJfwlUd — George (@BehizyTweets) August 3, 2024