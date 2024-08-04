Trump Calls the Hugger from Chik-fil-A to the Mic at the Rally

Donald Trump had a full house at his rally with JD Vance in Atlanta today. President Trump called up the young woman who hugged him at Chik-fil-A. The bright young woman Michaelah Montgomery also spoke earlier at the rally.

Businessmen of Atlanta know what is going on.


