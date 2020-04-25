Even Bret Baier corrects Nancy Pelosi’s big lie

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told one of her vicious lies about the delay in funding small businesses during the crisis. She blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the bill’s delay and used an old quote to back up her lie.

This next point is outside the point being made here, but it’s important. Pelosi also claimed we need “testing, testing, testing,” and “contract tracing.” That is not what we urgently need. Randomized testing has always worked and it is what we should be doing now. However, the point of this post is she is deliberately lying about who caused the delays and she is passing the buck, knowing the media will spread the disinformation.

Unreal, Nancy Pelosi blames Mitch McConnell for delaying the latest Wuhan coronavirus relief bill: “Mitch McConnell likes to say that we delayed the bill. No, he delayed the bill…So he was the one wasting time.” pic.twitter.com/DUE2spL7n0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 22, 2020

Fox News set the record straight.

BRET BAIER CLARIFIES

Pelosi refused the ‘clean bill.’ She wanted her political pork.

Even Fox News’ Bret Baier, who remains neutral for the most part but leans against Trump when he leans, is setting the record straight.

“Let’s set the record straight. Once Republicans found out the PPP was going to run dry, there was a clean bill to replenish it. Nancy Pelosi didn’t go for it. Period. So to say that the delay was Mitch McConnell’s fault is just political jiujitsu for Nancy Pelosi.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YUwqxRTUsT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 23, 2020