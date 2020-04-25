Pelosi has an “important chunk of money” that can be used for mail-in voting

New York Governor Cuomo is mailing stamped, addressed ballots to every New Yorker over the coronavirus. He claims he can do it. Speaker Pelosi has a broader vision. She wants it nationwide. Mail-in voting allows for extensive voter fraud, yet she has a “chunk of money” to do just that.

In an interview Wednesday with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Nancy Pelosi said, “an important chunk of money” will go to protecting election “integrity” in response to Russian interference and to expanding vote-by-mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the initial part of the clips below, she responded to the results of the vapid Senate Intelligence report which proves nothing and says nothing. Then she mentioned the “chunk of money.”

About the Senate intel report, Pelosi said, “Well, I’m not surprised. As a member of the Gang of Eight, I watched this whole investigation proceed.”

“It leads you to the question about what does Vladimir Putin have on President Trump personally, politically, financially, in every way?”

President Trump and his campaign have already been exonerated of the charge by a significantly biased crew of investigators in a hyper-political environment with a partisan media relaying the information.

Nevertheless, Pelosi lied and said that regardless of “what the president says, it cannot be denied.”

“But it takes us to the next step. They have also told us 24/7 the Russians are still at work trying to undermine our election,” she said.

“That is why we have to have an important chunk of money in this next bill that will enable us to protect the integrity of our elections, as well as enable the American people to vote by mail, especially at this time of a health danger in going to the polls.”

Pelosi said voting is the “lifeblood of our democracy.”

“So here we are trying to protect the lives of American people, the livelihoods of the American people, and also the life of our democracy. That is what we are going to do in the next bill as well,” she said.

Her entire argument is deceitful. Russians have been spying and intruding at least since the 1960s and they will continue to do so, along with many other nations. Making it easier for anyone to vote is a no-brainer for a leftist in the sense that it will allow for far more fraud. Easier, in this case, isn’t better when Democrats basically say anyone and everyone can vote through a mail-in ballot without any voter ID.

Speaker Pelosi has always been a Marxist and she is a liar.

