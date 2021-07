Joe Biden and his handlers — the cabal behind the curtain, –is harming the economy and it’s only just begun. One of his top economic advisors is an economic illiterate, Bernie Sanders.

One of his worst mistakes was ending the Keystone XL Pipeline and our hope of energy independence. It also killed a lot of jobs and it’s increasing the cost of food and other necessities.

It is having an enormous impact on gas prices, now at a seven-year high and climbing.

Even CNN reported the calamity.

Related