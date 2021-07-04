For July 4th, DHS to bring back deported illegal alien criminals related to vets



















The monster Dems who are replacing Americans with foreigners from all over the world are going to bring back deported criminal aliens who are related to anyone who served in the Armed Forces. They will do it at taxpayer expense, and they are doing it for Independence Day.

Funny, somehow I don’t feel free in Biden’s America. He’s a scoundrel.

Biden’s administration has announced a federal initiative to bring back to the United States illegal aliens who were deported for committing crimes but who are the relatives of American service members. They will also bring back Veterans and service members who were deported after committing crimes.

On July 4th weekend, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the details.

“The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the profound commitment and sacrifice that service members and their families have made to the United States of America,” Mayorkas said in a statement:

Together with our partner the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we are committed to bringing back military service members, veterans, and their immediate family members who were unjustly [justly] removed and ensuring they receive the benefits to which they may be entitled. Today we are taking important steps to make that a reality.

They will get benefits too!

“It’s our responsibility to serve all veterans as well as they have served us – no matter who they are, where they are from, or the status of their citizenship,” said Secretary McDonough.

He continued, “Keeping that promise means ensuring that noncitizen service members, veterans, and their families are guaranteed a place in the country they swore an oath – and in many cases fought – to defend. We at VA are proud to work alongside DHS as to make that happen.”

Even if they commit crimes?

DHS tweeted Saturday, “Yesterday DHS and @DeptVetAffairs announced a new initiative to support our Nation’s noncitizen service members, veterans, and the immediate family members of service members.”

Yesterday DHS and @DeptVetAffairs announced a new initiative to support our Nation’s noncitizen service members, veterans, and the immediate family members of service members. Read more ⬇️https://t.co/IvffHJV0uQ pic.twitter.com/uQD1BZEFCP — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 3, 2021

