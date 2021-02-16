From energy independence to prospect of rolling blackouts









As reported earlier, wind farms, making up 25% of the energy in Texas, are not functioning tonight. The blades are frozen. People are freezing, hospitals aren’t functioning, and communication is down. Windmills are not reliable and freeze up in the cold. They aren’t reliable in general. The Green New Deal will take away our fossil fuel and substitute windmills and solar, which are not ready for market.

We’ve gone from energy independence to the prospect of rolling blackouts under the new administration. This is what Democrats want for all of America.

