NFL player offered to pay his mom to delete her Instagram

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson offered to pay his mom money to delete her Instagram. Lisa Wilson won’t do it, saying she won’t give in to internet trolls.
The rookie’s mom posted a video to social media on Friday to reveal that Wilson has asked her in the past to take down her Instagram after being the target of ridicule.
Her rant criticizing the mask policy at Disney World back in May brought on mockery from the cancel culture loons.
“People out there that think I embarrass my son — has he asked me to take down my social media? He has before. And he says ‘Mom, if it’s about money, I’ll give you money.’ I said ‘Zach, I don’t need your money,’” she said in her post.
She also said her son, a Jets rookie, didn’t offer her money because he’s embarrassed by her, but rather, he doesn’t want to see his “mother treated like crap.”
Mrs. Wilson says she is helping people and she won’t abandon them. “I can take the heat,” she said, “bring it on.”
Watch:
#Jets QB Zach Wilson asked his mom to shut down her Instagram page – he said he’s willing to pay her.
This is how she responded.pic.twitter.com/YQAfgDmtjF
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 2, 2021
