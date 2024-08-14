Even CNN’s Most Radical Reporter Wants a Press Conference

The country is in a dangerous place right now. Democrats are nominating two communists to run the country, and they will soon have overwhelming population numbers in their favor thanks to illegal immigration. They also cheat during elections. I saw it personally when I helped at the poll. Republicans do it too but not nearly anywhere as much or as well as Democrats.

The danger is in the new Democrat tyrannical movement. Democrats want to control us all and make us part of the global governance movement. Comma-la wants to get into the White House by never presenting a platform or answering a serious question because she is a flake who can’t do it well.

Her running mate is out and about lying about his lie concerning his military records.

Even CNN’s radical leftist Jim Acosta, wants a press conference. There is a tiny bit of the journalist left in him now that CNN is moving slightly to the right. Acosta is famous for writing a book trashing Trump that almost no one read. He was a big purveyor of misinformation during COVID when the media wouldn’t allow truthful critics to voice their opinions.

Unfortunately, the questions in a presser will likely be creampuffs. The media appears to be as far left as the Democrat candidate are.

CNN: “Would it kill you guys to have a press conference?” HARRIS SPOX: Kamala holds rallies so she can read from her teleprompter! CNN: “A campaign rally is not a press conference.” HARRIS SPOX: “We’re gonna be having a sit-down interview here before the end of the month.”… pic.twitter.com/TaVI6qLGci — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 14, 2024

Donald Trump is holding another rally. It must be keeping those media keyboards burning. They had a meltdown over his discussion with Elon Musk. Nearly a billion people saw it and they are worried the truth will come out. The choice is between two commies who haven’t told us what their platform is and an imperfect candidate with his brilliant running mate who have great agendas.

Here's a look at the crowd lining up for President Trump's remarks in Asheville, North Carolina! Tune in ⬇️https://t.co/iv98Cv2QIr pic.twitter.com/WnoJJU4Tvd — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) August 14, 2024