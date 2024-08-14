Google OKs Harris-Walz Editing News Headlines

According to an Axios report, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team has been quietly editing news headlines in Google search ads to make it seem like major news outlets are on her side.

Examples include The Independent UK, NPR, AP, The Guardian, USA Today, PBS, CNN, CBS News, Time, and others, including local outlets like North Dakota radio station WDAY Radio.

According to Axios, they are putting these headlines up as ads and are tricking people into thinking they are actually news headlines.

The right can’t even tell the truth without getting banned. However, Google says it’s okay for Kamala to do it.

Holy smokes Kamala is now editing news headlines in her ads in an effort to rewrite history — and she’s not even getting approval from the outlets There’s no level they won’t stoop to. The Marxist principles instilled in Kamala by her father are on full display pic.twitter.com/n4gBH80rao — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 14, 2024

GOOGLE SAYS IT’S OKAY

Google says it doesn’t violate their guidelines, in which case, Republicans should start doing it. Maybe not, it’s unethical.

The Harris campaign has been editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads that make it appear as if the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News, and other major publishers are on her side, Axios has found.

Axios say it’s a common practice in commercial advertising that doesn’t violate Google’s policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough to catch news outlets off guard.

Well, maybe they cut it out and try to demand credibility in the news from the left.

These two commies are going to lie their way into the presidency.